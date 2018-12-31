Hang Up And Listen

Hang Up and Listen: The Yepremian Corollary Edition

Slate’s sports podcast takes your questions in a special year-end call-in show.

By

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin take your questions in a special year-end call-in show. Topics include which sports movies are the most realistic, what sports topic would make for a great season of Slow Burn, and what would happen if women’s sports were the only ones broadcast on television.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh take listener questions on exorcising demons and the sports figures they loathe the most.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.

