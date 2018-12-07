The 2019 Grammy Nominees Include Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, Little for Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift was shut out of the major categories. Valerie Macon/Getty Images

The Recording Academy announced the 2019 Grammy nominations on Friday morning, rolling out their newly expanded categories for the four biggest awards. Kendrick Lamar and Drake dominated overall with eight and seven nods each, while Janelle Monáe, Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, and Childish Gambino also received plenty of recognition. Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile had a surprisingly strong showing as well with six nominations, including for Album, Record, and Song of the Year alongside more mainstream names.

Taylor Swift, usually a Recording Academy darling, didn’t receive nominations in the general field this year, which was perhaps predictable, given Reputation’s lackluster reception. Unexpectedly, Ariana Grande was similarly shut out, though Sweetener and “God Is a Woman” were both nominated in the Pop categories. Mac Miller received a posthumous nomination for Best Rap Album.

Songs from Black Panther and A Star Is Born found their way into Song of the Year, so yes, the wordless scream from “Shallow” has a chance to win a bona fide Grammy. If it does, let’s hope that, unlike in the movie, Bradley Cooper can hold his liquor while Lady Gaga accepts the award.

Below, you’ll find a list of nominees in the major categories.

General Field

Album Of The Year

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

Scorpion, Drake

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, feat. Kendrick Lamar

Record Of The Year

“I Like It” - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” - Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” - Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” - Drake

“Shallow” - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All the Stars” - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” - Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

“The Middle” - Zedd & Grey feat. Maren Morris

Song Of The Year

﻿“All The Stars” - Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith, and Solana Rowe

“Boo’d Up” - Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane

“God’s Plan” - Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels, and Noah Shebib

“In My Blood” - Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes, and Geoffrey Warburton

“The Joke”- Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth

“The Middle” - Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha, and Anton Zaslavski

“Shallow” - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt

“This Is America” - Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Colors,” Beck

“Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman”, Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga

“Better Now,” Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Fall In Line” – Christina Aguilera feat. Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – Backstreet Boys

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

“Say Something” – Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love is Here to Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

My Way, Willie Nelson

Nat “King” Cole & Me, Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe), Seal

The Music … The Mem’ries … The Magic!, Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila, Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life, Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener, Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma, Pink

Reputation, Taylor Swift

Dance/Electronic

Best Dance Recording

“Northern Soul,” Above & Beyond feat. Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum,” Disclosure (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It,” Fisher

“Electricity,” Silk City & Dua Lipa feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices,” Virtual Self

Best Dance Album

Singularity, Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide, Justice

Treehouse, Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, Sophie

Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA

Rock

Best Rock Performance

Four Out of Five, Arctic Monkeys

When Bad Does Good, Chris Cornell

Made an America, FEVER 333

Highway Tune, Greta Van Fleet

Uncomfortable, Halestorm

Best Rock Song

“Black Smoke Rising” - Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka, and Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit” - Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA” - Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls, and Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

“Masseduction” - Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

“Rats” - Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best Rock Album

Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains

Mania, Fall Out Boy

Prequelle, Ghost

From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream, Weezer

Alternative

Best Alternative Music Album

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys

Colors, Beck

Utopia, Björk

American Utopia, David Byrne

Masseduction, St. Vincent

R&B

Best R&B Album

Sex & Cigarettes, Toni Braxton

Good Thing, Leon Bridges

Honestly, Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live), PJ Morton

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Everything Is Love, The Carters

The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave and The Drumhed, Chris Dave and The Drumhedz

War & Leisure, Miguel

Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello

Rap

Best Rap Performance

“Be Careful,” Cardi B

“Nice for What,” Drake

“King’s Dead,” Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake

“Bubblin,” Anderson .Paak

“Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, and Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Like I Do,” Christina Aguilera feat. Goldlink

“Pretty Little Fears,” 6lack feat. J. Cole

“This Is America,” Childish Gambino

“All the Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar,” Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

Best Rap Song

“God’s Plan” - Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels, and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“King’s Dead” - Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn, and Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

“Lucky You” - R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels, and J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

“Sicko Mode” - Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim, and Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

“Win” - K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels, and C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Best Rap Album

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

Swimming, Mac Miller

Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle

Daytona, Pusha T

Astroworld, Travis Scott

Country

Best Country Solo Performance

﻿“Wouldn’t It Be Great,” Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters,” Maren Morris

“Butterflies,” Kacey Musgraves

“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line,” Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

“When Someone Stops Loving You,” Little Big Town

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Album

Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

From a Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Jazz

Best Jazz Vocal Album

My Mood Is You, Freddy Cole

The Questions, Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love, Kate McGarry with Keith Ganz and Gary Versace

If You Really Want, Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted by Vince Mendoza

The Window, Cécile McLorin Salvant

Latin

Best Latin Pop Album

Prometo, Pablo Alboran

Sincera, Claudia Brant

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2, Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM, Raquel Sofía

Vives, Carlos Vives

American Roots

Best Americana Album

By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed, Bettye LaVette

The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone, Lee Ann Womack

One Drop of Truth, The Wood Brothers

Comedy

Best Comedy Album

Annihilation, Patton Oswalt

Equanimity & the Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape, Jim Gaffigan

Standup for Drummers, Fred Armisen

Tamborine, Chris Rock

Musical Theater

Best Musical Theater Album

The Band’s Visit

Carousel

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

My Fair Lady

Once on This Island

Music for Visual Media

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Black Panther, Ludwig Göransson (composer)

Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer (composers)

Coco, Michael Giacchino (composer)

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat (composer)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams (composer)

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“All the Stars” from Black Panther - Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears, and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Mystery of Love” from Call Me By Your Name - Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

“Remember Me” from Coco - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

“This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman - Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

Music Video/Film

Best Music Video

“APES***,” The Carters (Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels, and Erinn Williams, video producers)

“This Is America,” Childish Gambino (Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole, and Fam Rothstein, video producers)

“I’m Not Racist,” Joyner Lucas, and Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer

“Pynk,” Janelle Monae (Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel and Whitney Jackson, video producers)

“Mumbo Jumbo,” Tierra Whack (Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer)