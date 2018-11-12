Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Wall Street Journal’s Ben Cohen to discuss the Duke men’s basketball team’s remarkable freshman class, led by Zion Williamson. They also talk about what video games have to do with record-setting offenses in the NFL and the NBA. Finally, baseball writer Rob Neyer discusses legendary baseball iconoclast Bill James, who said last week, “If the players all retired tomorrow, we would replace them, the game would go on.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Zion McKinneys:

Stefan’s Zion McKinney: Fabiano Caruana is the next “next Bobby Fischer.”

Josh’s Zion McKinney: Le’Veon Bell’s holdout is going to cost him $14.5 million. Would he have been better served by taking performance-enhancing drugs?

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Rob Neyer to discuss Neyer’s new book, Power Ball: Anatomy of a Modern Baseball Game.

