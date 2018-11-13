You Must Remember This

Yvonne De Carlo Was Already a Star When She Met Howard Hughes

The future Lily Munster’s career didn’t depend on a relationship with a rich man.

The future Lily Munster became a star when producer Walter Wanger cast her in Salome, Where She Danced (1945). A curvaceous brunette in her early 20s, De Carlo fit the mold of Howard Hughes’ midcentury girlfriends to a T. But that relationship would be brief, and De Carlo would go on to distinguish herself in movies and television and as a star of the original production of Stephen Sondheim’s Follies.

