“He Knew Everything”: Hollywood Remembers Legendary Scribe William Goldman

Playwright William Goldman

William Goldman, the Oscar-winning writer behind Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, All the President’s Men, and many others, has died at age 87. Goldman famously said of Hollywood that “Nobody knows anything.” On Friday, screenwriters, directors, and other admirers in the industry took to social media to pay their respects and share memories of the legendary scribe.

“Losing Bill Goldman made me cry,” director Rob Reiner wrote in a tweet on Friday. “My favorite book of all time is The Princess Bride. I was honored he allowed me to make it into a movie. I visited with him last Saturday. He was very weak but his mind still had the Goldman edge. I told him I loved him. He smiled & said fuck you.”

We’ve rounded up some of the best tributes to Goldman below, and will continue to update this post as additional ones come in.

So sorry to hear of the passing of William Goldman. He was both witty and talented. His screenplay of my book MISERY was a beautiful thing. Rest In Peace, Bill. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 16, 2018

I was lucky, in 1984, to interview William Goldman at the Savoy. He brightened up when I told him that of all his books, I loved The Princess Bride, then his least successful book, the best. A gentleman: he wrote brilliant novels & screenplays & explained Hollywood to the world. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 16, 2018

I didn’t have many role models as a young writer. I knew I wanted to be able to work in different mediums and in many genres, though. Bill Goldman was one of the people I learned from. The Smart Ones. As @StephenKing said, he was a rare one who went to Hollywood & stayed good. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 16, 2018

It's no small feat to be a smart, witty writer and smart and witty about writing. RIP the legendary adventurer in screenwriting, William Goldman. https://t.co/oqSyQaRq2R — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 16, 2018

RIP #WilliamGoldman. One of the greatest most successful screenwriters ever. I was lucky as hell to count Bill as a mentor and a friend. Check his credits & see a William Goldman movie or read a Goldman book over the holiday & give thanks that we had his voice in our world. https://t.co/RWRdCoO1Cm — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) November 16, 2018

William Goldman was huge part Of creating some of the seminal movies of the 70’s and beyond. His book on screenwriting was a touchstone for me and I always felt star struck and intimidated seeing him at Knicks games. #RESPECT https://t.co/ED9HUJc50R — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) November 16, 2018

“Nobody knows anything” is a liberating concept. It means don’t take no for an answer, be bold, try something new. Yes, the fall will probably kill ya... but listen to your inner voice. R.I.P. the great screenwriter William Goldman. pic.twitter.com/MmLLmsxQtt — Larry Karaszewski (@Karaszewski) November 16, 2018

Legendary William Goldman, has died. He gave us ‘The Princess Bride’, ( book even better than the film) ‘Butch Cassidy-’ screenplay of "All the President's Men’ and best book on show biz, ‘Adventures in the Screen Trade’. He was also a true friend. Thank you dear Bill pic.twitter.com/dcwfYPd3ue — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 16, 2018

William Goldman. What can one do in the face of such a legacy but bow our heads in gratitude? — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 16, 2018

William Goldman is the patron saint of screenwriting.



Everything he wrote, both for the screen and about the trade, is fucking gospel.



Study it, master it, understand you will likely never measure up to him.



Nothing any of us will write today will be worthy of him. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) November 16, 2018

He knew something.



William Goldman

1931 - 2018 — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) November 16, 2018

William Goldman. One of the greats. So entertained and inspired by his writing.



"The Princess Bride," "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "All the President's Men." Some of my favorite movies.



What a legacy. pic.twitter.com/S5NZ8KdyvZ — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) November 16, 2018

By the way, if you've only seen the movie of The Princess Bride and not read the book (which Goldman also, ahem, adapted from the original S Morgenstern) DO IT NOW OR DO NOT SPEAK TO ME AGAIN.

For the Zoo of Death alone. — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) November 16, 2018

Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid

The Hot Rock

All The President’s Men

Marathon Man

The Princess Bride



Adventures in the Screen Trade



He knew everything.



RIP, William Goldman. https://t.co/r0vjuARgsm — Aditya Sood (@adityasood) November 16, 2018

A screenwriting god just passed away, William Goldman. His book Adventures in the Screen Trade was my first screenwriting bible. His scripts for Butch Cassidy and All the Presidents Men won Oscars. But for me The Princess Bride is his masterpiece and greatest legacy. RIP. pic.twitter.com/3z4jVfU1FG — Cinco Paul (@cincopedia) November 16, 2018

I don’t make a habit of eulogizing celebrities, but I’ve got a nice little story about William Goldman—the legendary screenwriter and novelist behind The Princess Bride, Butch Cassidy, and other classics—that I’ve told a few times over the years, so here goes. — Mike Darling (@mike_darling) November 16, 2018

When I was a teenager, I got really into screenwriting for a while. Goldman’s memoir, Adventures in the Screen Trade, was my bible. I read it several times. — Mike Darling (@mike_darling) November 16, 2018

One day, I faxed—faxed!—letters to the agents of about a dozen screenwriters, Goldman included, explaining I was just some nobody and wanted a little advice. All of them, not surprisingly, ignored me—except one. — Mike Darling (@mike_darling) November 16, 2018

About an hour later, my phone rang. “Mike,” said the man’s voice—he was gruff, and spoke quickly. “It's Bill Goldman." A pause. "Is this being recorded?” "No," I sputtered, trying to collect myself. “Good,” he laughed. “Now I can curse.” — Mike Darling (@mike_darling) November 16, 2018

He said I had 30 minutes to ask him whatever was on my mind. The rest was a blur—unprepared, scared out of my wits, I blurted something about getting started, what I should study. Another pause. "How old are you?" he asked. 18, I said. “My god! You’re a KID!” he said. — Mike Darling (@mike_darling) November 16, 2018

What little I now recall of his advice was basic, but essential: Read a lot, write as much as you can. Don’t get hung up on success, or dwell on failure. Screenwriting was always changing: “Now it's no longer what's the point of the chase scene—the chase scene IS the point!” — Mike Darling (@mike_darling) November 16, 2018

Turns out, I wasn't much of a screenwriter. But what stayed with me as I moved along was the simple fact that someone at the top of his game—a living legend—found time to call a random kid who politely asked for help figuring things out. I won't forget that. — Mike Darling (@mike_darling) November 16, 2018

William Goldman was a giant. I learned more about writing studying him than any other writer. His "Adventures in the Screen Trade" is required reading for any aspiring writer. He's gone but his writing will be with us forever. "Turns out your friend here is only mostly dead." RIP — Robert Hewitt Wolfe (@writergeekrhw) November 16, 2018

"William Goldman, Oscar-Winning Writer of ‘The Princess Bride’ and ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’, Dead at 87"



William Goldman was, I believe, the first Superstar Screenwriter. A wonderful storyteller, novelist, Screenwriter, personal hero. https://t.co/32paaiqUAp — Gerry Conway (@gerryconway) November 16, 2018