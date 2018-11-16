“He Knew Everything”: Hollywood Remembers Legendary Scribe William Goldman

William Goldman, the Oscar-winning writer behind Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, All the President’s Men, and many others, has died at age 87. Goldman famously said of Hollywood that “Nobody knows anything.” On Friday, screenwriters, directors, and other admirers in the industry took to social media to pay their respects and share memories of the legendary scribe.
“Losing Bill Goldman made me cry,” director Rob Reiner wrote in a tweet on Friday. “My favorite book of all time is The Princess Bride. I was honored he allowed me to make it into a movie. I visited with him last Saturday. He was very weak but his mind still had the Goldman edge. I told him I loved him. He smiled & said fuck you.”
We’ve rounded up some of the best tributes to Goldman below, and will continue to update this post as additional ones come in.
