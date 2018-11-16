Brow Beat

Acclaimed Screenwriter and Novelist William Goldman Dies at 87

William Goldman, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men, has died at age 87 from complications from colon cancer and pneumonia. Goldman’s daughter confirmed the news to the Washington Post.

Also a celebrated novelist, playwright, memoirist, and script doctor, Goldman was the writer behind such works as Marathon Man, Magic, and the beloved The Princess Bride, all of which he adapted for the screen himself. He also wrote adapted scripts for Flowers for Algernon, The Stepford Wives, Misery, and many more. His knack for memorable dialogue can be found in immortal lines like “Follow the money” and “Is it safe?”

Goldman was a keen observer of Hollywood, as documented in his memoirs Adventures In The Screen Trade and Which Lie Did I Tell?. He famously said of the industry: “Nobody knows anything.”

