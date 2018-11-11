The NFL’s Hottest Celebration Craze Is Respecting Your Elders

Tyreek Hill helps out with the camerawork. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Everything old is new again. A week after the New Orleans Saints’ Michael Thomas grabbed a cell phone and did his best impersonation of Joe Horn circa 2003, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill paid homage to another legendary celebration from the mid-aughts. After catching a 14-yard touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Hill took hold of a television camera behind the end zone á la Chad Ochocinco (neé Johnson) and pointed it at his teammates.

Appreciate your help with the camera, Tyreek. pic.twitter.com/WKK0Z3kNM9 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 11, 2018

Hill did more than just bring back memories with the celebration, he also demonstrated how hard it is to be an NFL camera operator and couldn’t get any of his teammates in frame.

Ochocinco’s original camera-grab came in a 2007 game for the Bengals against the Titans, and it was just one of the ebullient wide receiver’s many outlandish touchdown celebrations.

In 2015, Ochocinco tweeted that “Grabbing the main tv camera after a touchdown & putting it on my family in the stands will never be topped.” It wasn’t topped, though Hill did enough to provide him with the greatest form of flattery.