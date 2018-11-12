Our First Glimpse of Toy Story 4 Introduces a Brand-New Character

Remember that perfect tearjerker ending of Toy Story 3, with Andy going off to college and bidding his toys farewell, bringing the trilogy to its natural, poignant conclusion? Well, suck those tears back into your eye sockets, because Pixar has another Toy Story movie coming out June 21. A teaser trailer for the fourth installment features old favorites Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), and Jessie (Joan Cusack), but it also introduces a new toy, Forky, who insists he’s not a toy at all.

Voiced by Tony Hale, Forky is a spork who is facing an identity crisis and has no taste for adventure. “The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose,” director Josh Cooley said in a statement. “A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”

Other cast members are set to reprise their roles, including Estelle Harris as Mrs. Potato Head, Wallace Shawn as Rex the Dinosaur, John Ratzenberger as Hamm the Piggy Bank, Jeff Pidgeon as the Squeeze Toy Aliens, and Blake Clark as Slinky Dog. Don Rickles, who died in 2017, is also listed among the cast. According to reports last year, he had not recorded any new material as Mr. Potato Head for the movie, so Pixar may be planning to repurpose previous recordings of the late comedian.