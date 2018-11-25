What the Hell Happened in Texas A&M’s 74-72 Seven-Overtime Win Over LSU?

Kendrick Rogers of Texas A&M scores the winning two-point conversion in the seventh overtime period against the LSU Tigers as the world folds in on itself. Bob Levey/Getty Images

1. It was the highest-scoring game in major college football history and the fifth major-college game to go into seven overtimes. If you bet the over, you won rather handily.

The over/under of LSU-A&M was 45.5. They scored 146.



Has an over/under been exceeded by 100 points-plus... EVER? — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) November 25, 2018

2. Because the college overtime rules were invented by an evil wizard who cares not for our sanity, the rules stipulate that each team must go for two after scoring a touchdown starting in the third overtime period. The winning two-point conversion:

3. On the bright side for LSU, the Tigers scored 72 more points than they did in their 29-0 loss to Alabama earlier this year. In its last eight games against Alabama, LSU has scored a total of 73 points, which would’ve been good enough to lose this game by just 1 point. Hooray?

4. Texas A&M wide receiver Kendrick Rogers had three balls thrown in his direction during regulation time and made a single catch. In the overtime periods, when the Aggies remembered that Rogers is good at catching, he scored two touchdowns and three two-point conversions.

4. LSU coach Ed Orgeron was doused with Gatorade during regulation time after the Tigers’ Grant Delpit intercepted a pass to clinch the game. The call on the field was overturned, however—the replay official ruled Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond’s knee was down before he threw the ball—and the very wet Orgeron ended up on the losing side. This may have been the first time a losing football coach got a celebratory Gatorade bath since 2002, when LSU beat Kentucky (and its wet coach Guy Morriss) on a Hail Mary on the final play.

5. LSU “won the game” “again” when the clock hit 0:00 in regulation, but the replay official put a second back on the clock and Mond threw a touchdown pass as time expired.

KELLEN MOND in the CLUTCH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kTtKKpjOma — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 25, 2018

6. LSU “won the game” “a third time” when Delpit forced a fumble in the first overtime that was ruled an incomplete pass. Oh, well. This is clearly revenge for that 2010 game against Tennessee:

7. In the fifth overtime, LSU scored a touchdown on a halfback pass from a backup running back to a fullback, and this game was so weird that the play barely registered in anyone’s consciousness.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire THROWS it to Tory Carter for the Touchdown!!!



LSU leads, 58-52! pic.twitter.com/aBr8ZDyCfP — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 25, 2018

Bonus fact!! After the game, former LSU and New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk apparently got into a fight with an “unknown man.”