How evil is the president? Folks … CBS

In Mark Twain’s uncompleted novel The Mysterious Stranger, Satan offers the following opinion on the human race’s use of comedy:

…your race, in its poverty, has unquestionably one really effective weapon—laughter. Power, money, persuasion, supplication, persecution—these can lift at a colossal humbug—push it a little—weaken it a little, century by century; but only laughter can blow it to rags at a blast. Against the assault of laughter nothing can stand.

Thanks to Mohammad bin Salman, Donald Trump, and Stephen Colbert, we can finally test that theory with something truly Satanic: a president openly telling every other tyrant in the world that they can do absolutely anything to anyone they want, up to and including torturing, strangling, chopping to bits with a bone saw, and permanently destroying what’s left of the remains, as long as they pay Trump and his death merchants enough money for the privilege. Let’s see if laughter can help lighten the overpowering skin-crawling horror and disgust caused by Trump’s rancid statement today:

I gotta say, lately it feels like Satan wasn’t being completely honest about the power of laughter.