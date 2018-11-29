Stephen Colbert Accuses Trump of Stealing a Joke From 2005 (Except Trump Wasn’t Joking)

On Thursday, Stephen Colbert accused the president of stealing a bit from early in the comedian’s career. In an interview with the Washington Post, Donald Trump expressed his dissatisfaction with Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve. “I’m doing deals, and I’m not being accommodated by the Fed,” he said. “They’re making a mistake because I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.” This statement reminded The Late Show host of someone he used to know: himself.

Back when he hosted the Colbert Report, on the very first episode in 2005, Colbert’s conservative alter ego asserted: “That’s where the truth comes from ladies and gentlemen: the gut.” Sound familiar? The joke continues, with Colbert asking, “Do you know you have more nerve endings in your stomach than in your head? Look it up. Now, somebody’s gonna say, ‘I did look that up, and it’s wrong.’ Well, mister, that’s cause you looked it up in a book. Next time, try looking it up in your gut.”

Colbert is not happy that Trump stole his joke. “That’s copyright infringement,” he said. “He is stealing my anti-intellectual property.” But he’s not willing to let this one slide, announcing that he will sue Donald J. Trump for theft. And he has some advice for the President: “You better lawyer up, buddy, and someone better than Rudy Giuliani, too.”