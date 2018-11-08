Disney Announces New Live-Action Series Starring a Rogue One Character

Disney/Lucasfilm

So much for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as a stand-alone. Disney announced on Thursday that Lucasfilm is developing another live-action series for its upcoming streaming service, and it will be based on Rogue One character Cassian Andor, with Diego Luna set to reprise the role. For reasons that should be obvious to anyone who has seen the film, the series will be a prequel.

In Rogue One, Cassian is a rebel spy who has been fighting the Empire, by his own accounting, since he was 6 years old. Evidently someone at Disney saw potential in the interim between child soldier and meeting Jyn Erso, because the new series is being teased as “a rousing spy thriller [that] will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” Luna said in a statement. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

If Solo: A Star Wars Story is any indicator, a Rogue One prequel series will probably involve Cassian meeting his droid sidekick K-2SO for the first time and explaining how, exactly, he got the nickname Kaytoo.