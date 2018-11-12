The Stars of the Marvel Universe and Beyond Pay Tribute to Stan Lee

Actor Chris Evans and executive producer Stan Lee at the premiere of Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 12, 2016. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stan Lee, the Marvel Comics icon who helped create some of the imprint’s most important characters, died Monday at age 95. After news of his death broke, tributes began pouring in on social media from everyone from Marvel-affiliated directors Joss Whedon, Taika Waititi, and the Russo brothers to famous fans such as Jimmy Kimmel and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Even rival DC Comics paid their respects.

“There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives,” wrote actor Chris Evans, who has played both Captain America and the Human Torch. He then added Lee’s own signature signoff: “Excelsior!”

We have rounded up tributes to Lee below and will continue to update this post as additional ones come in.

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018

You were a man before your time... now it feels like you are gone before your time. RIP Stan the Man... thanks for the laughs and words of support. It’s a honor to live in your universe! #MarvelKnight pic.twitter.com/1TXdPqUB3x — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) November 12, 2018

Today we lost one of the greats. @TheRealStanLee, you were a inspiration and superhero to us all. Thank you for contributing so much- and giving us all something to aspire to! 💚

#ripstanlee pic.twitter.com/GzFhwgU0WA — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) November 12, 2018

Rest in Peace Stan Lee



💙 — Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 12, 2018

Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest In Paradise. Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!! https://t.co/4WqHCtDXE1 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 12, 2018

Heartbroken.@TheRealStanLee represents the best of us. How grateful I am for his existence and influence. He lived to see his creations shape the world, and his legacy will inspire generations to come. But I’ll miss him. EXCELCIOR!!https://t.co/5MMhLiZZ4C — Seth Green (@SethGreen) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee created a universe where, if a character was beloved enough, they could never really die.



Now THAT’S thinking ahead.



Thanks for so much of my life. You’ll never not be in it. — Joss Whedon (@joss) November 12, 2018

What can I say about the loss of a visionary who created one of my favorite characters I've ever played? Stan Lee's fun-loving wit, charm, and poetic legacy will keep him alive for generations to come. My heart hurts, and he will be sorely missed.#StanLee #RIP @TheRealStanLee pic.twitter.com/EPST2GkNTu — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) November 12, 2018

He changed the way we look at heroes, and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark. His infectious enthusiasm reminded us why we all fell in love with these stories in the first place. Excelsior, Stan. — DC (@DCComics) November 12, 2018

His contribution to Pop Culture was revolutionary & cannot be overstated. He was everything you hoped he would be & MORE. I loved this man & will never stop missing him. They say you should never meet a childhood idol. They are wrong. #RIPStanTheMan pic.twitter.com/6OKH07ahJg — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 12, 2018

Thank you for filling our childhoods with such joy. You will be dearly, dearly missed... pic.twitter.com/Qt2sZqaNlc — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) November 12, 2018

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Legend 💥

Godspeed Stan

I feel blessed to have

Known you .

You made this place better and brought joy to everyone you met .

Rest In Peace ❤️xo

@therealstanlee @marvel… https://t.co/WdWzrxrErs — Karl Urban (@KarlUrban) November 12, 2018

At age 7, I drew this weird portrait of Stan Lee and asked my Mom to send it to him. Thankfully she didn't because 30+ years later, I got to give it to the great one in person. Thanks for all the fun Stan #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/IpfYBSjWyf — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 12, 2018

With Stan Lee, at The Hollywood Bowl in 2012. Rest In Peace Stan!



Photo by: @RossHalfin pic.twitter.com/q4it26yIRZ — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) November 12, 2018

This is sad R.I.P. STAN LEE a few years ago we got a chance to hang out with the legend he was a cool guy 🙏🏿you will be missed prayers up to the family friends & fans pic.twitter.com/VnWwXeP6lh — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) November 12, 2018

I want to say THANK YOU @TheRealStanLee for always making me feel special when we talk @Marvel Talk & how we share the same birthday! I can’t believe you’re gone😔 I remember you telling me that I can be #MilesMorales if I keep Dreaming BIG! You’ll always be missed! #RIPStanLee pic.twitter.com/GEX3zqkQcd — Miles Brown (@MilesBrown) November 12, 2018

Thank u Stan Lee for everything. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 12, 2018

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2018

Thank you, Stan, for building a comic revolution-- creating unforgettable characters, taking on important stories and themes like bigotry and prejudice when that's not what comics were doing, and defying the Comics Code Authority. We will miss seeing you. #excelsior pic.twitter.com/Ycj2yryyZY — Kim Horcher (@kimscorcher) November 12, 2018

I don’t have words for this. My life has been so incredibly changed by this mans creations and words. I’m going to celebrate him today by putting in the work and writing his characters the absolute best way I know how.



Thank you, Stan.



I love you, True Believers.



Excelsior. https://t.co/rkvoh3m8w2 — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee, RIP. Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper. Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/L33eTjUQdI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 12, 2018

Rest In Peace Stan Lee



😢 — terry crews (@terrycrews) November 12, 2018

Horrible news... RIP Stan Lee, you changed the world of Comics and Film forever. — James Cullen Bressack (@JamesCullenB) November 12, 2018

Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 12, 2018

We lost a real-life superhero today. Stan Lee was a visionary, who elevated imaginations across the globe. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him. Rest peacefully, Stan. pic.twitter.com/Ie2S18y0A0 — Larry King (@kingsthings) November 12, 2018

RIP @TheRealStanLee He made everyone feel like a kid in his presence no matter what your age. pic.twitter.com/JYeWXq8iKb — Jim Lee (@JimLee) November 12, 2018

He lives forever through his work. What a giant.

With great power comes immortality. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/t395qw9H0L — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 12, 2018

RIP #StanLee, you made our dreams come true, thanks for being part of the #FreshOffTheBoat family! 😢🙏 pic.twitter.com/Qo5IyEArke — Hudson David Yang (@HudsonDYang) November 12, 2018