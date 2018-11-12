The Stars of the Marvel Universe and Beyond Pay Tribute to Stan Lee

Stan Lee, the Marvel Comics icon who helped create some of the imprint’s most important characters, died Monday at age 95. After news of his death broke, tributes began pouring in on social media from everyone from Marvel-affiliated directors Joss Whedon, Taika Waititi, and the Russo brothers to famous fans such as Jimmy Kimmel and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Even rival DC Comics paid their respects.
“There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives,” wrote actor Chris Evans, who has played both Captain America and the Human Torch. He then added Lee’s own signature signoff: “Excelsior!”
We have rounded up tributes to Lee below and will continue to update this post as additional ones come in.