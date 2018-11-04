Dogs in Wigs! Dogs in Wigs! Here’s a Sketch With Dogs in Wigs!

A dog! But something … is different! NBC

Sometimes, you want Saturday Night Live to deliver a searing indictment of the crooks and liars who are driving the American experiment off a cliff. Sometimes you think that’s what you want, but what you really want is dogs in wigs, and lots of them. Most times, even. All times. Every time. Dogs in wigs!!!!!

Did you see? Did you see them? Dogs in wigs! Dogs! In WIGS! They even invented little dog wig stands to hold dog wigs when wig-wearing dogs weren’t wearing their wigs. Big dog wigs for big wigged dogs and dog bigwigs, little dog wigs for little wigged dogs and dog littlewigs! Dogmatic dog wigmakers doggedly making dog-poor dog wigs from dog-eared dog wig manuals! Wiggly wigged dogs wiggling their dog wigs off their wiggly dog heads to the dismay of their dog wigmakers!

And that’s before we even begin talking about the dogs with beards.