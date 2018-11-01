Sia Drops Three Christmas Songs So Good You’ll Forget to Complain That It’s Only November

Sia stand-in Maddie Ziegler. Cover art for “Sing for My Life.”

November has only just begun, but it already feels like Christmas, thanks to a visit from Santa—I mean, Sia. On Thursday, the singer, songwriter, and producer dropped three new holiday songs as bonus tracks for her 2017 holiday album Everyday Is Christmas. Two of the songs, “My Old Santa Claus” and “Sing for My Life” are originals, while the third is a festive cover of Perry Como’s “Round and Round.”

All three songs are below, and like the rest of the album they’re far removed enough from traditional Christmas music that you can reasonably listen to them any time of year. But if the idea of exposing your ears to Christmas music before your Halloween candy has even been digested makes you say “Bah, humbug!” you could also check out Sia’s other major Thursday release, “Mountains,” a moody new single from LSD, the supergroup she shares with Labrinth and Diplo.