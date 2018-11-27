Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Get More Studio 360 Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Studio 360 Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

One day at school in the early 1990s, Shane McCrae watched a TV movie about teen suicide. The first half was all exactly what you would have expected: cheesy platitudes, heroic teachers, and feathery haircuts.

Then, a character quoted the poetry of Sylvia Plath.

“I don’t want to be hyperbolic, but it did feel like a kind of an electric shock,” McCrae remembers. “I had never heard anything like it. I never had a feeling like that.”

That day, he wrote eight poems at school. Then he took the bus home and wrote some more.

From there, McCrae dived deeper into Plath’s life, checking out a book of her poems from the library and never returning it.

Today, McCrae is a professional poet. And even though Plath is no longer his “central poet,” she remains his emotional and creative bedrock.

We talked to McCrae to learn how a long-dead, white, East Coast writer known for her depressing verse gave purpose and uplift to a young black teenager living in suburban Oregon.

This podcast was produced by Justin Glanville for Studio 360.

Studio 360 plugs:

Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.