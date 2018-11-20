This Seth Meyers Segment Has a Joke About the Swedish Chef, Which Is Reason Enough to Embed a Bunch of Swedish Chef Videos

Børk børk børk! NBC

On tonight’s “A Closer Look” segment, Seth Meyers Donald Trump’s bizarre claim that Californians should begin raking their forests like he’s somehow gotten it into his head they do in Finland. (They don’t.) This is only the latest in a long line of weird fictions our weird president has made up about other countries, from the terror attack he invented in Sweden to his mysterious friend Jim, who is always telling him that Paris sucks now. Like most things having to do with Donald Trump, it’s funny but also very, very depressing:

Watching Donald Trump boast that he’s seen nicer mansions than the bunker complex where Osama bin Laden was killed was enough for this writer to finally cross the threshold from “I feel existential dread about where this man is taking the planet” to “I didn’t think there were any pain receptors in the human brain, but I was obviously so, so wrong.” Watching other people make fun of Donald Trump requires thinking about Donald Trump, and we’ve all had just about enough of that for one lifetime. But Meyers’ joke about the Swedish Chef suggests at least a temporary solution: Watching a bunch of Swedish Chef videos for medicinal purposes while your mind repairs the damage caused by prolonged exposure to the rotting pile of Armour Potted Meat Food Product we’ve entrusted with nuclear weapons. (Please note that severe cases of Trump exposure will require the classic Swedish Chef bits from the original Muppet Show, which have not been uploaded to YouTube by their copyright holders, so if you’re experiencing a medical emergency, you’re gonna want to type “Swedish chef chocolate mousse” into your search engine and maybe call an ambulance.) For the rest of us, here is the Swedish Chef performing Gershon Kingsley’s seminal 1969 synthesizer track, “Popcorn”:

You can literally feel your brain slowly regaining its ability to grasp complicated concepts like “object permanence” as Donald Trump recedes. But recovery is a journey, and this one is far from over, so here’s the Swedish Chef helping out Beaker and Animal with a stirring rendition of Mykola Leontovych’s “Carol of the Bells”:

Well, it turns out Christmas carols inevitably remind the ol’ brain of Donald Trump’s weird thing about saying “Merry Christmas,” so we apologize —but take no responsibility—for any injuries caused by banging your head on your desk in a futile effort to make the thoughts go away. This is clearly going to require a more aggressive course of treatment, so here’s the banned-by-the-FDA video where the Swedish Chef performs a karaoke version of the Sugar Hill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” while the other Muppets and Ed Helms stare in slack-jawed amazement:

Øh wøw, this cøurse of treatment is finally starting to wørk!