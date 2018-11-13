Wow, Seth Meyers Got a Lot of Mileage Out of This Audio Clip of a CNN Anchor Saying “David Pecker”

Every so often, the universe hands you a joke about penises. NBC

Traditionally, Seth Meyers’ “A Closer Look” segments end the same way: Meyers says the first half of the last sentence, which is then completed by a soundbite from one of the segment’s news clips. For instance, this segment on the midterms ends with Meyers saying, “They’re hoping you won’t care if the president is a,” followed by a cut to Donald Trump saying, “crazy lunatic.” Usually, the soundbite joke is reserved for the kicker, but usually the soundbite isn’t a CNN anchor saying the word “pecker” in an emotionally affectless tone. On Monday night, however, the soundbite was a CNN anchor saying the word “pecker” in an emotionally affectless tone, so Meyers and his writers made the wise decision to free the soundbite joke from its end-of-segment prison and judiciously apply the word “pecker” during the second half of the segment:

This is a good example of writers stretching their own rules when the situation on the ground warrants it, so kudos to the staff of Late Night With Seth Meyers for escaping the tyranny of form, however briefly. As for the content of the segment—the function the form serves—it’s yet another meticulously documented reminder that we’re being ruled by a pack of grifting dumbasses who don’t even have the common courtesy to think up remotely plausible lies while they destroy the entire planet. So unless you’re ready for another night of crippling depression at the realization that no one reading this in 2018 will live long enough to see this mess cleaned up, you’re going to want to focus on the “peckers.” Instead of the peckers.