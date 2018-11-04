Cheers! NBC

One way or another, Tuesday is likely to be a watershed in American politics. We will either discover that, contrary to recent evidence, there is a limit to how far racism and stupidity can take you in this country, or we’ll continue transforming the nation into a white ethnostate so that rich people can get just a little richer. The stakes are high! And for once, Saturday Night Live has its finger on the national pulse: tear-assing toward a heart attack at a steady 250 beats per minute, despite heroic efforts to self-medicate. Here’s what things feel like as of Saturday night, at least for those of us who are neither rich nor white supremacists:

There’s a long tradition of Saturday Night Live sketches making fun of the Democrats for being feckless losers, but the level of stress right now is not disproportionate. If anything, this sketch understates things, both in terms of the anxiety and misery of watching your country gamble with its soul, and the levels of self-medication. (Surely a florist’s shop the size of Kate McKinnon’s has a bigger whiskey vase!) We were all pretty worried a month or so ago, before the mail bombs, before the anti-Semitic massacre, before Donald Trump started cosplaying The Camp of the Saints with live ammunition. The moral test couldn’t be more obvious if one side was wearing SS-Totenkopfs, because one side actually is wearing SS-Totenkopfs, but the outcome is uncertain—and even in the best-case-scenario, it’s going to take the rest of all of our lives to try to clean up the mess our fellow citizens have made. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to try to track down the office of the doctor Jonah Hill was playing in the sketch: Tuesday’s a long way off, and he looks like the kind of guy who doesn’t always lock up the nitrous oxide.