Donald Trump and Broken Ribs Can’t Stop Ruth Bader Ginsburg in This Saturday Night Live Rap

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a Supreme Court justice, the star of multiple feature films, and now, the subject of a maddeningly catchy Saturday Night Live rap. Pete Davidson and Chris Redd pay tribute to Ginsburg with a parody of “Live SheckWes, Die SheckWes” in which they proclaim their fealty to the 85-year-old judge, who fell and broke three of her ribs earlier this month.

Kate McKinnon stars in the video as Ginsburg, who break dances, champions equals rights, and pours out a bottle of Ensure for retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. “Survived the Depression and Twitter attacks from Trump/ Broken ribs can’t stop her ‘fore she eats that shit for lunch,” rap Davidson and Redd, showing off their RBG tattoos.

In the end, Davidson can’t name a single decision by Ginsburg, suggesting that he’s more familiar with RBG the meme than the judge herself. That’s ironic, given that the rap’s fake record label, Hobby Lobby, is named after one of Ginsburg’s most famous dissents to date, which you can read below. Or, if you prefer the musical version, this one has also been immortalized in song.