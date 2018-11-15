Hee Haw Host and Country Music Star Roy Clark is Dead at 85

Roy Clark. Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Ronzoni/Wikipedia.

Roy Clark, the country musician and longtime host of the variety show Hee Haw, has died at 85. A representative for Clark announced that he died due to complications from pneumonia at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday. Clark was a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry member a Grammy, ACM, and CMA award winner. In addition to hosting Hee Haw for more than two decades, Clark frequently appeared as a guest host for Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show. He was famous for his talent with multiple musical instruments, especially the guitar.

Country music stars, entertainers, and others who counted themselves among Clark’s fans took to Twitter on Thursday to pay their respects:

My first CMA memory is sitting on my living room floor watching Roy Clark tear it up. Sending my love and respect to him and his family for all he did. - KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) November 15, 2018

Roy Clark shaped my path. My Papaw introduced me to his music as a toddler. Every Saturday we’d watch Hee Haw. My first guitar book was a Roy Clark guitar method. I practiced his style, then practiced making his facial expressions. He was a hero. And so many have the same story. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 15, 2018

My story is not unique. How many guitar players started with a Roy Clark guitar method book? How many guitars were sold to people wanting to play because of him? How many lives were made better because of his wit and joy? I’m one of so many. pic.twitter.com/jxE20oEW0S — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 15, 2018

When the Nashville floods wiped out most of my guitars, Roy heard about it & showed up at a show and gave me one of his. This is who this man was. Constantly giving. I owe him so much. Go say hi to my Papaw for me Roy. You left the world a much better place. #royclark pic.twitter.com/Aus1110BsU — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 15, 2018

I don’t really get star struck but I do for anybody that I remember growing my childhood and obviously Roy Clark was one. I only met Roy Clark once.We talked for about 90 minutes and he told us Hee Haw stories and then I asked him if I could have a hug. One of the best Hugs ever. pic.twitter.com/foC5xyk0Mb — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) November 15, 2018

Roy Clark what can I say one of the greatest guitar players greatest entertainers one of the funniest actors in the world I remember growing up watching him on hee haw he influenced no telling how many entertainers!!! Love u Roy u will be missed!!! — Eddie Montgomery (@LuckymanEddie) November 15, 2018

RIP Roy Clark. This says it all. https://t.co/DrIAOeiW8W — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 15, 2018

The guitar I’ve been playing onstage for the last two years is signed by the legend himself. It’s now retired. God bless my friend Roy Clark. Rest In Peace, my brother. pic.twitter.com/KtzXf1NlD5 — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) November 15, 2018

RIP Roy Clark. A class act, a serious talent with a light spirit. Thank you. — Elizabeth Cook (@Elizabeth_Cook) November 15, 2018

So sorry to hear this!!

We will miss the great Roy Clark pic.twitter.com/UjcWD9lY57 — Shawn Parr (@DJ_Shawn_Parr) November 15, 2018

RIP Roy Clark.



Everybody remembers him as the affable host of Hee Haw, but just like his brilliant partner Buck Owens, he was an amazing musician before that too.



Check out this guitar work: https://t.co/aUHZr0D6Fm — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 15, 2018

Hee-Haw legend Roy Clark passes away today at the age of 85. One of my childhood favs... I grew up watching the show. Hopefully he’s pickin’ away in Heaven with Minnie Pearl by his side. pic.twitter.com/ClCrFqvElG — Stephanie Scurlock (@SScurlock_WREG3) November 15, 2018