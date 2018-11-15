Hee Haw Host and Country Music Star Roy Clark is Dead at 85

Roy Clark, the country musician and longtime host of the variety show Hee Haw, has died at 85. A representative for Clark announced that he died due to complications from pneumonia at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday. Clark was a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry member a Grammy, ACM, and CMA award winner. In addition to hosting Hee Haw for more than two decades, Clark frequently appeared as a guest host for Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show. He was famous for his talent with multiple musical instruments, especially the guitar.
Country music stars, entertainers, and others who counted themselves among Clark’s fans took to Twitter on Thursday to pay their respects:
