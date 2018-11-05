Rihanna Joins the Long List of Artists Who Don’t Want Donald Trump Playing Her Music at His Rallies

You can’t stand under my umbrella. Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

It’s only been a few days since Pharrell objected to Donald Trump’s decision to play his song “Happy” at the rally he held the night of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, but the Trump rally playlist just lost another artist: Rihanna. The pop star saw a tweet from the Washington Post’s Philip Rucker describing the mood at Trump rallies that mentioned that one of her songs was playing:

It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop the Music” is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) November 4, 2018

Rihanna was not exactly thrilled to be providing the soundtrack for Trump’s ghastly fascist pageantry, and said so, writing that she would never have anything to do with his “tragic rallies.”

Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

Earlier in the day, Rihanna endorsed Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and Florida’s Amendment 4 in an Instagram post:

FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. Let’s #bringithome. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th! https://t.co/ApH5hN7anc pic.twitter.com/Kpxz9XleYZ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 4, 2018

Rihanna joins a long list of musicians who have protested Trump’s use of their music, including Neil Young, R.E.M., and Queen, but she has an advantage none of her predecessors could claim: She is not just a pop star and cosmetics mogul, she’s also the Barbadan ambassador at-large. So this isn’t just a dispute over music rights, but a burgeoning international diplomatic crisis. Somebody should show the president the video to “Bitch Better Have My Money” so he backs down, or before long we’ll be at war with the entire Caribbean.