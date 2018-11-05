Rihanna Joins the Long List of Artists Who Don’t Want Donald Trump Playing Her Music at His Rallies

It’s only been a few days since Pharrell objected to Donald Trump’s decision to play his song “Happy” at the rally he held the night of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, but the Trump rally playlist just lost another artist: Rihanna. The pop star saw a tweet from the Washington Post’s Philip Rucker describing the mood at Trump rallies that mentioned that one of her songs was playing:
Rihanna was not exactly thrilled to be providing the soundtrack for Trump’s ghastly fascist pageantry, and said so, writing that she would never have anything to do with his “tragic rallies.”
Earlier in the day, Rihanna endorsed Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and Florida’s Amendment 4 in an Instagram post:
Rihanna joins a long list of musicians who have protested Trump’s use of their music, including Neil Young, R.E.M., and Queen, but she has an advantage none of her predecessors could claim: She is not just a pop star and cosmetics mogul, she’s also the Barbadan ambassador at-large. So this isn’t just a dispute over music rights, but a burgeoning international diplomatic crisis. Somebody should show the president the video to “Bitch Better Have My Money” so he backs down, or before long we’ll be at war with the entire Caribbean.