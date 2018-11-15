Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag Is Coming to America

Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The stage show turned TV series Fleabag is now heading stateside. Fleabag originated at the 2013 Edinburgh Fringe Festival when Phoebe Waller-Bridge delivered a funny, frank one-woman show about sexual desire and grief, earning her multiple Edinburgh Festival Fringe awards. Waller-Bridge’s play was then expanded into a six-part BBC Television series, in partnership with Amazon in 2016. And as of next year, a version of the original one-person show will debut off Broadway at SoHo Playhouse.

Fleabag, the series, follows Waller-Bridge’s protagonist, a woman named Fleabag, and her life running a failing bakery in London while mourning the death of a friend. The TV version added an ensemble of narcissistic and misguided characters, but pieces of Waller-Bridge’s original monologues remain in Fleabag’s frequent asides to the camera, which ring so genuine and raw that they never feel like a gimmick.

The off-Broadway version of the show will open March 7, 2019, with previews starting on February 28. In a statement, Waller-Bridge called it “a dream come true.”