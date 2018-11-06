Listen to the episode in the player below:

A stunning brunette sex symbol married to cinematographer Pev Marley, Darnell thought her affair with Howard Hughes would result in marriage to the aviator. But after Hughes’ near-fatal 1946 plane crash, Marley tried to make a deal to sell his wife to the tycoon—which was not what Darnell wanted. This wasn’t the low point of a life that ended in incredible tragedy, amid a career that, to this day, has not been given the acclaim it deserves.

