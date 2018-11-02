Pete Davidson Joked About His Break-Up In An SNL Promo and Ariana Is Not Having It

After summer 2018, otherwise known as the span of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s very Insta-public relationship and tailspin engagement, Saturday Night Live’s first episode back in September did not shy away from addressing the elephant in the room that was the nation’s obsession with the love life of one of their cast members. So maybe it’s not surprising that the show is already making fodder out of the couple’s recent break up. After all SNL is about two things: humor born from uncomfortable situations and reliably providing a take on what everyone is thinking about.

Not even waiting until the first show since the news came out, Davidson joked about getting dumped in a promo for the forthcoming episode, which will be hosted by Jonah Hill with musical guest Maggie Rogers. In the bit, upon meeting Rogers Davidson immediately says to the Roger: “I’m Pete. Do you want to get married?” When she declines his proposal, he looks at the camera and says, “0 for 3.”

Grande, it turns out, wasn’t too into that joke. She called Davidson in a hypocrite with these since-deleted tweets:

“for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh” “thank u, next”

She then retweeted this post calling out SNL with the caption “hell naw tho:”

SNL is about to milk their breakup just like they did with the engagement pic.twitter.com/vWy9cbHKrv — ‏ً (@knnewagb) November 1, 2018

Finally, she turned to her famously loyal fans, tweeting, “love u finishing my album.”

Grande later deleted all of this from twitter, but she left us with what appear to be some passive aggressive song lyrics:

cause look what i found .... ain’t no need for searching and for that i say.... thank u, next — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

got so much love..... got so much patience..... i’ve learnt from the pain .... and turnt out amazin.... say i’ve loved and i’ve lost..... but that’s not what i see cause look what i got.... look what u taught me — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

and for that i say ....... thank u, next — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018