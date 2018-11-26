Boris Johnson Revives Obi-Wan Kenobi Movie Rumors in Brexit Deal Speech

Boris Johnson, seen here attempting to use a Jedi mind trick. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Boris Johnson may have the hair of a young Luke Skywalker, but his gaffes over the years have drawn more comparisons to Jabba the Hutt. Either way, it’s fitting that the British politician is making headlines this week for leaking information about a possible upcoming Star Wars movie. Johnson dropped the bombshell during a speech delivered at the Democratic Unionist Party conference in Belfast:

The biggest-grossing movie around the world of 2017 was Star Wars. Whatever it was called, it was the latest edition of Star Wars. But where does George Lucas propose to make the follow-up biopic of the life of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Anybody know? Here in Northern Ireland.

Though rumors have been swirling for years, Disney and Lucasfilm have never officially announced a Star Wars film centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi, despite Ewan McGregor repeatedly saying that he’d be willing to reprise the role. In fact, last we heard the company had reportedly put all of its spinoff movies on hold after Solo underperformed at the box office. But Johnson seems confident that the Obi-Wan movie is still in the works, and that George Lucas, who has taken a hands-off approach to Star Wars projects in recent years, might be directly involved. Maybe Johnson has been reading the Belfast Telegraph, which reported earlier this year that Lucas did pay Northern Ireland a visit for an unnamed Star Wars project to begin filming in April 2019.

Elsewhere in the speech, Johnson strongly objected to the Trade Federation’s blockade of Naboo Theresa May’s proposed Brexit deal.