These Horror-Movie Jump Scares Are Even More Frightening With the NYT Needle

Just when you thought it was safe to go back on NYTimes.com, it’s another Election Day, and above all that means one thing: the return of the New York Times needle, the fickle finger of fate at whose mercy we must all place ourselves. The Times, which is fully aware of the effect that this torture implement has had on readers ever since Nov. 8, 2016, is already soliciting “offerings to the needle.” Worse, they have now devised new ways to torment us: For this year’s midterms, there will be not just one but at least two needles.

So, in a spooky mood in the days after Halloween, we thought, “Why not use it to make cinema’s most frightening moments even scarier?” If you think we’re exaggerating, well, watch at your own risk.

