Kurt Andersen talks with Amy Cappellazzo of Sotheby’s and filmmaker Nathaniel Kahn about the art market and Kahn’s new documentary, The Price of Everything. Then, how the masterful Talking Heads album Remain in Light drew on inspiration from radio preachers, newspaper headlines, recordings of former slaves, and John Dean’s Watergate testimony. And Kurt talks with the Oscar-winning writer Kenneth Lonergan about his Broadway play The Waverly Gallery.

