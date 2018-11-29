A24 Is Making Candles Inspired by Movie Genres. Here Are a Few It Left Out.

Pictured: Horror. A24

A24, the independent film distributor, has announced that it is teaming up with the Brooklyn based candle company Joya Studio to produce a line of candles “inspired by classic film genres.” These waxy bad boys are going for $24 a piece and will last you “approximately 33 movies.” The products aim to elevate the movie-watching experience beyond “wafts of hot butter, worn velour, and failed experiments with Smell-O-Vision” by offering scents for six film genres:

• Thriller: Unorthodox. Roasted. Smoky. Metallic.

• Musical: Green. Lovely. Dewy. Watery.

• Horror: Leathery. Dank. Not unsettling… but not settling.

• Western: Explosive. Sweet. Jarring.

• Noir: Velvety. Dark. A little spicy. Like rose jam.

• Adventure: Hot. Sand. Mayan ruins.

Slate has managed to procure the formulas behind some top-secret bonus scents that didn’t make the official list:

• Romantic Comedy: Roses. Snowmelt. That burnt jet fuel smell that makes you feel vaguely sick when you’re in the airport chasing your one true love.

• Costume Drama: Tea. Parchment. Colonialism. Inequality. Tea, again.

• Sports: Sweat. Rubber. Not the smell of a high school gym… but not not the smell of a high school gym.

• Sci-Fi: Earthy, but also metallic. The pig scene from Black Mirror.

• Animated: Sweet. Damp. A little salty. Like the tears running down your face.

• Superhero Movie: Motor oil. Spandex. MacGuffins. Lots and lots of cash. You are literally burning money. But it doesn’t matter, because they know you’ll buy the next candle anyway.