Studio 360

Done and Doner

The art of finishing—how creative people get unstuck and creative projects get back on course.

By

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Kurt Andersen talks with Morgan Neville about his documentary that focuses on an Orson Welles film that was completed long after Welles died. Maria Schneider’s album The Thompson Fields took a circuitous path, and she discusses it both as it’s being conceived and a year later, when it’s in the can. Neuroscientist Heather Berlin tells Kurt how the creative brain gets revved up—and how the brain helps to focus and complete projects. And how the band School of Seven Bells finished an album when a key member tragically wasn’t there to finish it with them.

Studio 360 plugs:

Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.

Movies Music Podcasts