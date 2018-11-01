With just five days left before the midterm elections on Nov. 6, the stakes of voting are rising. Seth Meyers is concerned that low voter turnout could jeopardize Democrats’ chances of taking back Congress. “It’s scary to think about Trump continuing for two more years without any checks and balances,” he said. In a desperate attempt to motivate voters to get to the polls, Late Night writer Amber Ruffin sings a (slightly violent) song accompanied by a fluffy kitten named Liberty.

Wearing red, white, and blue, Ruffin dances with an almost manic smile on her face as she urges the public to both register and then actually vote. “I’m begging you on behalf of Liberty,” she says, even threatening, “if you don’t vote, I’ll [bleep]ing kill this kitten.” Meyers gasps in horror and attempts to mollify her, but she tells him, “Somebody’s gotta do something, this election is too important!”

Ruffin’s threats to poor Liberty escalate to graphic descriptions of what the cat’s future holds unless people vote: “I’ll throw this little kitten in a blender” and “I’ll strap his little body to a rocket and blow him to bits!” (But not really, she admits.) The real liberty being threatened is “the concept, not the cat, who is fine.”