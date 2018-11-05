Michael Thomas’ Homage to Joe Horn’s Flip-Phone Celebration Was the Best Part of an Amazing Saints-Rams Game

Michael Thomas with a callback. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints’ 45-35 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday had a little bit of everything. Creative offenses, prolific running backs, an unbeaten team losing its first game, and, most importantly, the return of Joe Horn’s legendary cell phone celebration.

That last bit came care of Saints receiver Michael Thomas in the fourth quarter. New Orleans had let a 21-point first-half lead slip away, but Drew Brees found Thomas for a 72-yard touchdown on a crucial third down. In the end zone, Thomas reached into the goal post padding and pulled out a cell phone—a reenactment of Horn’s celebration from a 2003 Saints-Giants game.

Brees finds Michael Thomas for the dagger! #LARvsNO pic.twitter.com/yhayoE2tEz — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 5, 2018

Yes, that’s a flip phone. This was a historically accurate touchdown celebration.

On Twitter, Horn’s former teammate Donté Stallworth recalled some details about the original cell phone celebration.

I was there when Joe did this. It would have happened much earlier in the year, but he didn’t score a TD at that end zone (where he left his phone) for multiple games. But then we played the Giants late in the year Sunday night and he scored like 3 or 4 TDs, and lo and behold... — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) November 5, 2018

Horn’s original phone celebration came at a time when NFL touchdown revelry was at its peak. Think Chad Ochocinco “proposing” to a cheerleader, Terrell Owens pulling a Sharpie out of his sock to sign an autograph, or Randy Moss “mooning” Lambeau Field. All that fun led to the NFL cracking down on touchdown celebrations in 2006, and the league began to issue strict penalties to players for even the most tepid displays of post-scoring happiness. Those rules were rescinded last season, which is why, for example, the Seattle Seahawks are allowed to do stuff like this now.

And yet, some prohibitions are still on the books. Per the 2018 NFL rule book, it is verboten to use “any object as a prop … during the game, other than the football after a scoring play or change of possession.” A phone is not a football, and so Thomas was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, an infraction that cost his team 15 yards, setting the Rams up in good field position in what was still a 10-point game. “I just don’t understand it, Joe,” Fox’s Troy Aikman said to his broadcast partner Joe Buck. “I mean, he’s the last guy, the last superstar wide receiver that you would expect. We were talking about it very early in this game, that he just goes about his business. You know, he doesn’t have all the theatrics. And yet, at one of the biggest moments of this game, he pulls out a cell phone.” My stars!

Given that the Rams couldn’t capitalize on that field position, and given the generally relaxed attitude about end zone celebrations circa 2018, Thomas likely won’t face a fraction of the ire Horn received 15 years ago. The league fined Horn $30,000 for his antics, and the media tsk-tsk’d him enough to write out War and Peace in morse code.

“I’d fine him a million dollars,” said ESPN’s Tony Kornheiser. “What Joe Horn did makes a complete and utter mockery out of playing football in the National Football League. He should be suspended by the league.” Kornheiser’s ESPN colleague Joe Theismann called the celebration “classless and extremely disheartening.”

Horn’s opponents didn’t appreciate it, either. Michael Strahan, who was on the wrong end of that 2003 Saints-Giants game, said the celebration was “bush league” and accused Horn of trying to get a sponsorship deal with Verizon. “Sometimes, what goes around comes around,” Strahan said. “Things like that have a way of evening themselves out.”

He’s sort of right about that. On Sunday, Strahan relived the horror once more, this time as a member of Fox’s studio show. “I didn’t like it then, and I don’t like it now,” he said. “Hopefully it’s a one-time thing.” Doubtful, given that it’s already happened twice.