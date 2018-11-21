Known for Friday Night Lights, Fruitvale Station, and being the Marvel villain with the best abs, Michael B. Jordan is currently appearing in Creed II, which is now in theaters. Creed followed Jordan’s Adonis, the son of Rocky Balboa’s deceased friend and former rival Apollo Creed. Creed II raises the stakes after Adonis’s initial rise to boxing fame, setting up a generation-removed rematch between Adonis and Viktor Drago, the son of the Russian boxer who killed his father in the ring.

If there’s one thing we know about the Rocky movies, it’s that they involve punching a lot of things. Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late night host asked Jordan to demonstrate—on his face. “What I would like you to do, if you don’t mind, is punch me, okay?” he politely inquired. Jordan helped Kimmel set the scene, telling him to take preparatory gulp of water and stressing that selling a hit is all about the “hittee.” Don’t worry though, they performed the bit with some movie magic, in this case just fast motion and an ill-timed green screen wall shatter. Kimmel might not be quite ready for his Rocky franchise debut, especially since his first instinct was to do a spit take with a sip of iced tea.