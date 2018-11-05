Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Washington Post’s Rick Maese to discuss D.J.

Durkin’s firing as the football coach at the University of Maryland. Slate’s Nick Greene also comes on the show to talk about the Buffalo Bills’ Nathan Peterman, who’s setting a new standard for bad quarterback play in the NFL. Finally, Bleacher Report’s Mirin Fader discusses WNBA players’ decision to opt out of their collective bargaining agreement.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Maese and his Washington Post colleagues Roman Stubbs and Nick Anderson on the sequence of events that led to D.J. Durkin’s ouster as Maryland’s football coach.

• Greene’s Slate piece on Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman’s bad day against the Chicago Bears.

• Greene previously wrote about Peterman’s badness three weeks ago and in November 2017.

• Go on a shopping spree at the Nathan Peterman online store.

• Fader’s Bleacher Report story on what WNBA players want in a new collective bargaining agreement.

• Nneka Ogwumike’s Players Tribune piece, “Bet on Women.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Keith Nulls:

Stefan’s Keith Null: More and more high-school football teams are forfeiting games because they don’t have enough players.

Josh’s Keith Null: UConn football coach Randy Edsall gets $2,000 every time his team scores first. Does that financial incentive affect how he handles the opening coin toss?

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Nick Greene to discuss New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas’ cellphone celebration, an homage to Joe Horn’s celebration from 2003.

