“I’m speaking now to the person who is holding my backpack.” Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Actor Mark Ruffalo has activated the rarely-used Mark Ruffalo alert system to issue a Mark Ruffalo Alert on a matter of interest to Mark Ruffalo: Mark Ruffalo’s backpack is missing! As a public service, we have obtained permission to reproduce the Mark Ruffalo Alert in these pages, in hopes that even readers who have not kept up to date on the latest Mark Ruffalo-related developments will now be on the lookout for Mark Ruffalo’s missing backpack. And now, a word from Mark Ruffalo:

New Yorkers that I love so much, please help me find my backpack... I left my black w/ red trim Topo backpack in a yellow cab tonight (looks like the one in the pic) in UWS of NYC with no way to contact the cab & don’t know the #. Reward if found 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/w8E1uuT3hm — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 28, 2018

Although the contents of Mark Ruffalo’s backpack have yet to be revealed, scientists speculate that it will grant the powers of Mark Ruffalo to anyone who finds it, puts it on and speaks the following incantation, first recorded in a 1673 treatise about witchcraft:

Ruffalo ruffalo Ruffalo ruffalo ruffalo ruffalo Ruffalo ruffalo.

Mark Ruffalo’s powers will presumably dwindle the longer he is separated from his backpack, which presents Mark Ruffalo’s enemies with an opportunity—and Mark Ruffalo with his toughest challenge yet. Best of luck to everyone on Manhattan, which will now be consumed in the flames of Purge-style anarchy as both people who are Mark Ruffalo and people who are not Mark Ruffalo desperately search for the missing backpack that matters the most to Mark Ruffalo: Mark Ruffalo’s missing backpack.