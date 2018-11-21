Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Movie Is Apparently Going to Be Called Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

This town needs an editor! Warner Bros.

Uh, so, according to Margot Robbie’s Instagram, the full title for her upcoming Harley Quinn solo film in the DC Extended Universe will be Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The actress, who played Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad and will also be voicing the character in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, revealed the title on Instagram:

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed with Warner Bros. that this is, in fact the full, official title, not just doodles on a screenplay, in an article that speculates that the title is a riff on Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). That may be part of it, but has the whimsical legacy Professor Horatio Hufnagel been forgotten so soon?

The subtitle suggests that Quinn will break up with the Joker during the movie (irreconcilable TWISTEDNESS, presumably), which has already happened in her self-titled comic book. Ewan McGregor will play the film’s villain, Black Mask, while Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary), Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya), and Ella Jay Basco (Cassandra Cain) will play members of Quinn’s girl gang. Cathy Yan will direct from Christina Hodson’s screenplay.

The film promises to break new ground in at least one important way: Although it’s been used for TV episodes, this appears to be the first time the word “Fantabulous” has been used in the title of a major motion picture, unless you count the 1967 Italian superspy film La Donna, il Sesso, e il Superuomo (Woman, Sex, and Superman), which was released in English as Fantabulous, Inc. Please enjoy this fantabulous selection from the soundtrack:

Again, I cannot emphasize enough how much you should listen to the Fantabulous, Inc. title song, which contains what may be the worst lyric ever written: “He can put Harold Wilson and Lyndon in De Gaulle’s market that’s common.” Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is coming to theaters on Feb. 7, 2020. Fantabulous!