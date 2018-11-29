Idris Elba, Now Officially the Sexiest Man Alive, Returns to Luther

After three years of waiting for Idris Elba to return to Luther, fans will be happy to see their favorite detective in the newly released trailer for Season 5 of the British crime drama. This comes just a few weeks after People Magazine unveiled that they had chosen the actor as the sexiest man alive of 2018. And, from the looks of it, Elba is embracing his sexy status:

DCI Luther is back and it’s time to play dirty... real dirty. Season 5 coming soon to @bbcone👀👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/MgQFqfhQ0I — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 29, 2018

As if it weren’t enough to have Elba grace our screens again, the trailer reveals another surprise: Alice Morgan is back. For a brief second near the end of the clip, fans get a glimpse of the redheaded psychopath played by Ruth Wilson, who had seemingly died in a previous season. Throw in a creepy cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” from 2WEI, and you have an intriguing teaser for what’s to come.

BBC One said the new four-part season of Luther will air in the UK in time for the holidays, but American fans will have to wait until 2019 to see Elba reunited with his coat. (“A guy like you, should wear a warning. It’s dangerous, I’m falling.”)