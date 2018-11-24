Be Prepared for the First Teaser From Jon Favreau’s Lion King Remake

The Lion King is dead! Long live the Lion King! Disney

We know that your powers of retention

Are as wet as an orange in a vise,

We’re betting you won’t pay attention,

If we sell you the same movie twice.

It’s clear from your box-office choices,

The lights are not all on upstairs,

So we’ll remake old films with new voices,

And your butts will still fill up our chairs!

So prepare for the film of a lifetime,

(If your lifetime began in the aughts.)

And as a distraction,

We’ll call it live-action.

A live-action feature?

With CGI creatures!

I know it looks sordid,

But we’ll be rewarded,

For avoiding original thoughts,

So let critics and fools put on airs,

No one cares!

It’s great that John Favreau perfected,

A movie too old to rewatch!

The original film we respected

Like your balls by a kick in the crotch.

The present is all that we care for,

The past is a revenue source,

The future’s a nightmare and therefore,

We’ll remake something else in due course!

So prepare for the coming attractions,

Be prepared for the box office scams,

Meticulous snow-caps,

And uncanny mo-caps,

You clap like trained seals,

And that is why we’ll

Remake our old titles,

Our opening night’lls

Make shareholders holler, “Goddamn!”

Why waste cash hiring would-be Molières?

No one cares!

Let’s watch money push culture down stairs!

No one cares!