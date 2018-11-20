Moana. Walt Disney Animation Studios

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in December (All titles expire Dec. 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

Groundhog Day

Moana (Dec. 20)

Spotlight (Dec. 22)

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (Dec. 16)

Good Watch

Hellraiser

The Game

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (Dec. 4)

Battle Royale (Dec. 10)

Teeth (Dec. 10)

Ip Man: The Final Fight (Dec. 19)

Food, Inc. (Dec. 20)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (Dec. 25)

Troy (Dec. 31)

Binge Watch

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7

Cringe Watch

Spider-Man 3

Nostalgia Watch

Step Up 2: The Streets (Dec. 15)

Family Watch

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch (Dec. 4)

Air Bud: Spikes Back (Dec. 4)

Air Bud: World Pup (Dec. 4)

Air Buddies (Dec. 4)

Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales (Dec. 4)

Spooky Buddies (Dec. 4)

Tarzan & Jane (Dec. 4)

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (Dec. 4)

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (Dec. 4)

The Search for Santa Paws (Dec. 4)

Tinker Bell (Dec. 4)

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (Dec. 4)

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (Dec. 4)

Trolls (Dec. 7)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 (Dec. 17)

If You’re Bored

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Happily N’Ever After

Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Spy Hard

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn

Swept Under

The Covenant

Battle Royale 2 (Dec. 10)

I Give It a Year (Dec. 20)