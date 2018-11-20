Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in December (All titles expire Dec. 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
Groundhog Day
Moana (Dec. 20)
Spotlight (Dec. 22)
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (Dec. 16)
Good Watch
Hellraiser
The Game
The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (Dec. 4)
Battle Royale (Dec. 10)
Teeth (Dec. 10)
Ip Man: The Final Fight (Dec. 19)
Food, Inc. (Dec. 20)
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (Dec. 25)
Troy (Dec. 31)
Binge Watch
Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
Cringe Watch
Spider-Man 3
Nostalgia Watch
Step Up 2: The Streets (Dec. 15)
Family Watch
Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch (Dec. 4)
Air Bud: Spikes Back (Dec. 4)
Air Bud: World Pup (Dec. 4)
Air Buddies (Dec. 4)
Cars Toon: Mater’s Tall Tales (Dec. 4)
Spooky Buddies (Dec. 4)
Tarzan & Jane (Dec. 4)
The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (Dec. 4)
The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (Dec. 4)
The Search for Santa Paws (Dec. 4)
Tinker Bell (Dec. 4)
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (Dec. 4)
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (Dec. 4)
Trolls (Dec. 7)
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 (Dec. 17)
If You’re Bored
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
Happily N’Ever After
Happily N’Ever After 2: Snow White
Hellbound: Hellraiser II
Spy Hard
Stephen King’s Children of the Corn
Swept Under
The Covenant
Battle Royale 2 (Dec. 10)
I Give It a Year (Dec. 20)
