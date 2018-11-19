Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by the Athletic’s Ethan Sherwood Strauss to assess whether the conflict between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant will be the undoing of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Oliver Roeder of FiveThirtyEight also comes on the show to talk about the showdown between Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana at the World Chess Championship. Finally, the Atlantic’s Derek Thompson discusses how youth sports have become the province of the wealthy, with kids from lower-income families getting left behind.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Ethan Sherwood Strauss on Twitter.

• Strauss on the theories about why Kevin Durant and Draymond Green are feuding.

• Nick Greene’s Slate piece on the Durant-Green beef.

• Follow Oliver Roeder on Twitter.

• Read Roeder’s coverage of the World Chess Championship on FiveThirtyEight.

• Follow Derek Thompson on Twitter.

• Thompson’s Atlantic piece “American Meritocracy Is Killing Youth Sports.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Royal Iveys:

Stefan’s Royal Ivey: An interview with Brin-Jonathan Butler about his book The Grandmaster.

Josh’s Royal Ivey: Remembering Wright State’s inexplicable 1999 win over Michigan State.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss the claim that the Cleveland Browns are interested in interviewing Condoleezza Rice for their head-coaching job.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.