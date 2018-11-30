Video Shows Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Kareem Hunt Shoving, Kicking Woman

Kareem Hunt attacked the woman in February. David Eulitt/Getty Images

TMZ published video Friday showing Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt attacking a women in a Cleveland hotel. In the video, Hunt can be seen brutally kicking, pushing, and charging at the woman, in addition to lashing out at people who are trying to hold him back.

The incident occurred in February after a night in which Hunt had been bar hopping with his friends and others in a party bus. According to police reports from the incident, Hunt’s friend claimed that the 19-year-old woman went to the NFL star’s hotel apartment but was kicked out once her age was discovered. The woman claims that she was told to leave because she “didn’t want” one of the men present, while Hunt’s party told police she had used the n-word after being asked to leave.

After being removed from the room, the woman and her friend allegedly started banging on the door. One of Hunt’s friends claims that the woman hit her in the face when she came to the door to ask them again to leave. That’s when Hunt reportedly began his assault. No arrests were made and no charges were filed in the incident.

In June, TMZ obtained an audio recording of the 911 call that the woman had placed after the attack. She can be heard telling the operator, “I was assaulted and I need help.” That same month, Hunt was involved in another incident in which he allegedly punched a man at the Bay Lodging Resort in Ohio after getting into a verbal altercation. The man did not press charges.

“I’ve learned from it,” Hunt told the Kansas City Star during training camp in August. “And I’m focused on football.” Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie last season, wasn’t suspended by his team or the NFL for the offseason incidents. ESPN reported Friday that he was excused from practice and sent home after the video’s release.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory for Kansas City. In 2016, the Chiefs drafted Tyreek Hill, who had pleaded guilty to choking his pregnant girlfriend while in college. Hill leads the NFL in touchdowns this season, and Kansas City, at 9-2, has the best record in the AFC.

This post was updated with news that Hunt had been sent home by the team.