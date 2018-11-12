Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry Has Been Hospitalized After Performing at a Billy Joel Concert

Joe Perry performing with The Hollywood Vampires in the summer of 2018 Loic Venance/AFP/Getty Images

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry collapsed in a Madison Square Garden dressing room on Saturday night and was taken to the hospital, Deadline reports. One of Perry’s representatives told Rolling Stone that the guitarist, now 68, is “alert and responsive” and expects to return to touring later in the month. Shortly before his collapse, Perry had joined Billy Joel onstage to perform Aerosmith’s 1975 hit “Walk This Way”:

Perry, who had trouble breathing before his collapse, was given oxygen through a tracheal tube and taken out on a stretcher. It’s his second backstage collapse in as many years: In 2016, Perry, who plays in supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp, was taken to the hospital after collapsing at one of the band’s shows on Coney Island. Perry is scheduled to begin a solo tour on Nov. 30; Aerosmith has an upcoming residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas in April of 2019.