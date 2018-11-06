Jada Pinkett Smith and Leah Remini Have a Heart-to-Heart About Scientology Accusations Dispute

After years of not speaking to each other, Leah Remini and Jada Pinkett Smith have decided to leave their dispute in the past. Remini, who is the current host of Scientology and the Aftermath and an outspoken critic of the religion, joined Smith on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk to hash out their issues. “She reached out to me, which was really huge of her,” said Smith, before greeting Remini with literal open arms in her home.

“I remember the first time I met you was 20 years ago,” said Smith. “And then we reconnected at the Church of Scientology.” Remini was a member of the controversial church since childhood but has since left and documented its many ills in the docuseries and her book Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology. The exposé and memoir included a passage about the many dinner parties that famed scientologist Tom Cruise hosted, which she claims the Smiths attended. “It upset me,” said Smith during the Red Table Talk, “because I didn’t understand why we had to be in your book. I was hurt.”

When the book was released, Smith dismissed those dinner parties as not having anything “weird” to do with the Church of Scientology, which made Remini become even more insistent about Smith’s allegiance to the religion. The Girls Trip actress has repeatedly denied being a member.

In their reconciliation talk, Remini admitted she hadn’t considered how her words could affect the Smiths, saying that she “was just caught up in that pain and also the pain of others.” Smith responded that she was concerned with protecting her family, but apologized for hurting Remini’s feelings. Shortly before their chat ended Remini also apologized and added that she “should’ve thought about what that meant for you guys, and I didn’t.”