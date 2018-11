Lisa Larson-Walker

The stakes for this year’s midterms may be the highest in memory, but we all know the real reason Americans vote is the stickers. Luckily, if you live in a state or county that was too cheap to provide one, or if you voted early or absentee, we’ve got you covered. Print out one of our custom-designed sticker sheets at home (use sticker paper, or just grab some double-sided tape), and wear it with pride.

Illustrations by Lisa Larson-Walker.

