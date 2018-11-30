Hit Parade

Hit Parade: The Give Me a Sign Edition

How an introverted Swedish producer and a showbiz kid from Louisiana made the late 1990s’ most influential No. 1 hit.

From a very young age, Britney Spears seemed destined for stardom. The kid from Louisiana had landed a role on the revived Mickey Mouse Club and styled herself as a belter of power ballads. But to score her first No. 1 hit, Spears would team up with an introverted Swedish songwriter named Max Martin. He was trying to write American R&B and instead, through Britney and her high school dance formations, created a new template for über American teen pop. This month, we go inside the Stockholm music factory—and its decadeslong history, from ABBA to Ace of Base—that gave rise to a new generation of millennial pop, from the Backstreet Boys and ’N Sync to Robyn and Taylor Swift.

