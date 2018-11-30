Listen to Episode 18 of Slate’s Hit Parade:

Get More Hit Parade Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hit Parade Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Hit Parade via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

From a very young age, Britney Spears seemed destined for stardom. The kid from Louisiana had landed a role on the revived Mickey Mouse Club and styled herself as a belter of power ballads. But to score her first No. 1 hit, Spears would team up with an introverted Swedish songwriter named Max Martin. He was trying to write American R&B and instead, through Britney and her high school dance formations, created a new template for über American teen pop. This month, we go inside the Stockholm music factory—and its decadeslong history, from ABBA to Ace of Base—that gave rise to a new generation of millennial pop, from the Backstreet Boys and ’N Sync to Robyn and Taylor Swift.

Email: hitparade@slate.com