Music Trivia: The ’90s Pop Edition

Think you know music? Hit Parade, the music history podcast from Slate, is back with a new episode of the Bridge.

In this monthly miniepisode of Hit Parade, host Chris Molanphy answers some listener mail and invites one Slate Plus member onto the show to play some music trivia. This month, he’s joined at the mic by T.J. Raphael, senior producer of the Slate Podcast Network.

How does it all work? Contestants are asked three trivia questions, and the players also have the opportunity to turn the tables—they get a chance to try to stump Molanphy, a music journalist for the past 25 years, with one trivia question of their own.

This month, the Bridge reflects on the 2018 midterm elections and musicians who make political endorsements, and pop music in the late ’90s and early ’00s.

Podcast production by T.J. Raphael. This episode is brought to you by The Rewind With Guy Raz. Listen today, only on Spotify.