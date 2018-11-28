Margaret Atwood Is Writing a Handmaid’s Tale Sequel

George Kraychyk/Hulu

Are you ready for The Handmaid’s Tale: The Legend of Offred’s Gold? Dark of the Maid? Gilead Drift? Because Penguin Random House announced on Wednesday that Margaret Atwood is finally writing a sequel to her famous 1985 novel. That sequel, called The Testaments, will take place 15 years after Offred’s final scene in The Handmaid’s Tale and will be narrated by three female characters. It’s set for release on Sept. 10, 2019.

“Everything you’ve ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book,” Atwood said in a statement. “Well, almost everything! The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in.” A press release from Penguin Random House is careful to stress that the new novel “is not connected to the television adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale,” probably because the Hulu show’s second season deviated significantly from Atwood’s original text, and a planned third season is likely to do the same.

It’s not too late to reconsider that title. Electric Gilealoo?