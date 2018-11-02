Russell Crowe in the original Gladiator. Dreamworks/Universal Pictures

Almost two decades after the release of the Russell Crowe-starring, Oscar-winning Roman epic Gladiator, Ridley Scott is finally ready to direct a sequel. The director is said to be developing the project with Paramount. Peter Craig, screenwriter of The Town and two of the Hunger Games films, will be in charge of the script, according to Deadline.

The original film follows Maximus, played by Crowe, a general who loses his position as well as family and becomes an enslaved gladiator who challenges and defeats Emperor Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix. In an epic battle at the end of the movie, Maximus gets his revenge by killing Commodus in the Colosseum before dying himself. With the main character and the villain unavailable for duty, the sequel will focus on the adult Lucius, originally played by Spencer Treat Clark, who may be revealed to be Maximus’ son. (Crowe’s attempts to make another sequel with Maximus, drawing on Roman ideas about the afterlife, appear to to have been left by the wayside.)

The 2000 film was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, and went on to win five, including Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Costume Design. It made more than $450 million at the box office. Scott is currently also working on his first television series for TNT, By Wolves, and is in talks for a Disney movie about Merlin the wizard. No date has been announced for the Gladiator sequel.