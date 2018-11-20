Listen to the episode in the player below:

Italian pinup Gina Lollobrigida, along with Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot, was emblematic of a brand of postwar European sexuality that America happily imported. But the Hollywood career of “La Lollo” was delayed, thanks to Howard Hughes, whose obsession with Lollobrigida led him to keep her virtually imprisoned in a Los Angeles hotel and sign her to a contract that essentially made it impossible for her to work for any other U.S. producer.

