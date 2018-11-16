Neither a fan campaign nor a petition signed by the likes of Steven Spielberg, Christopher Nolan, and Paul Thomas Anderson was enough to save FilmStruck, the beloved streaming service for classic, foreign, and art-house film that Warner Media is shutting down at the end of November. But the Criterion Collection announced today that a phoenix would be rising from its ashes: The Criterion Channel, slated to launch in Spring of 2019.

According to the announcement, the new service, which will be available on its own as well as on the Warners streaming platform planned for later next year, will “pick […] up where the old service left off, programming director spotlights and actor retrospectives featuring major Hollywood and international classics and hard-to-find discoveries from around the world, complete with special features like commentaries, behind-the-scenes footage, and original documentaries.” Pricing will be $10.99 a month or $99 a year, although a discount is available for “charter subscribers” who indicate their intent to sign up now.

The announcement says the new service will be “starting from scratch,” so while it’s clear that many of Criterion’s titles will be involved, and the classic Hollywood movies once available through Warner Archive before that service was shut down to make room for FilmStruck seem like a safe bet, the movies licensed through Kino, Flicker Alley, and numerous other small distributors are still a question mark. But for cinephiles, the future at least looks brighter than it did a few weeks ago.